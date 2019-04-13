15-year-old Travis still missing

Travis Golden, aged 15, remains missing.

He left the family home, on the Army Foundation College in Harrogate during the very early hours of Wednesday morning, 10 April 2019.

Since then the MOD Police along staff soldiers have been searching the area.

Catherine Golden, Travis's mother, said: Travis is still missing. It's been 82 hours now and we have a couple of possible sightings in Starbeck and Knaresborough. We would like everyone especially in those area to be keep a look out of him or anything suspicious.









Travis’ family have made the following appeal to him: Trav, we are very concerned about your safety. We just want you to know that you are not in any trouble. We are not cross with you. We are just worried about you. If you are not ready to come home, that’s OK. Please just let us know that you are OK. We love you, and we just want to know you are OK. Please contact us, or the police, and just let us know that you are safe.

If you have any information about Travis’ whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190064066.