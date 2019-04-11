Travis

People asked to search outbuildings and property to find missing Harrogate teenager

1 day ago in Harrogate/News

Travis Golden, 15-years-old, was as last seen at 1am on Wednesday morning on CCTV in the family home when it recorded him leaving.

He was wearing grey joggers, red and grey Harry Potter pyjama top and black shoes – he may have changed clothes since then.

He also took a black Adidas backpack, double duvet, pillows and food etc.

Friends and family have searching the area the West of Harrogate and are asking for people to check out buildings and other property.

duvet
Double duvet of the style taken

Travis’s mum is also appealing to him directly to make contact as they are growing increasingly worried.




