Appeal to find missing man from Sherburn

Police are appealing to the public for information as to the whereabouts of missing man Stephen Peckitt.

Stephen, aged 47 from Sherburn, has not been seen since he left his home at 5.15pm yesterday, Tuesday 12 March 2019. He left his home address in his silver Ford Mondeo, registration EA03 UUG.

Officers are concerned for Stephen’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us as a matter of urgency.

Stephen is 6ft 8” tall and of slim build. He has very dark brown hair, wears glasses and has facial stubble. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark collared polo shirt, black waist length waterproof coat and rigger boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on the control room, quoting reference number 12190045208.








