Gruffalos and villains aplenty as Ashville Prep School celebrates world book day

Pupils from Ashville have been entering “European forests” and meeting all manner of creatures – and villains – as they got into the spirit for World Book Day.

To mark the much-loved national event, children in its Acorns and Reception classes dressed up as characters from Julia Donaldson novels – which includes the award-winning children’s book, The Gruffalo – whilst their counterparts in Years 1 to 6 dressed up as famous literary villains.

These included The Joker, Cat Woman, Harley Quinn & Dolores Umbridge.

World Book Day is a registered charity that aims to give every child and young person a book of their own. It is now entered its 22 year of fundraising.

The day provides children with tokens which they can take to any participating bookseller and use to either pick out one of ten exclusive free books, or get £1 off any book costing over £2.99.

Simon Asker, Ashville Prep School Director, said: We were delighted to see all of the children – and many staff members – getting behind World Book Day. There were some truly magnificent costumes and a lot of effort had gone into looking like book characters. We encourage our pupils to read from a very early age, making it a pleasure rather than a chore. And days like this emphasise the importance of reading and how it really does help the learning process.







