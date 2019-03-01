Missing 81 year-old Spofforth man now found safe and well

The missing 81 year-old man from Spofforth has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police have said they would like to thank everyone who helped in the search for him.
James Douglas Thomas, 81, went missing on Wednesday 27 February 2019.
The missing 81 year-old man from Spofforth has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police have said they would like to thank everyone who helped in the search for him.
James Douglas Thomas, 81, went missing on Wednesday 27 February 2019.
The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.
We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.
Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.
Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.
We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1
All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.