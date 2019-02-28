New image released as search for missing 81 year-old ‘Grandpa’ continues

North Yorkshire Police has released a new image as they continue their search for a missing 81 year-old man from Spofforth.

James Douglas Thomas, 81, who goes by the name Doug or Douglas, was last seen by his wife at 10am on Wednesday 27 February 2019 when he left home with the intention of getting a bus to either Harrogate or Wetherby.

Officers, and Mr Thomas’ family, are extremely concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for any information which will help to find him.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build with balding grey hair and was wearing a fawn jumper and a light-blue jacket.

Searches for Mr Thomas have been focussing in the Harrogate and Spofforth areas in North Yorkshire and Wetherby in West Yorkshire with the assistance of police search dogs, drone cameras and the National Police Air Service helicopter, Search and Rescue teams as well as many volunteers.

Members of the public are thanked for all their support so far and encouraged to check their gardens, sheds, garages, out-buildings, churches, community centres and local shelters where people may sit to take a rest and land in case Mr Thomas has got lost or confused.

Inspector Alex Nicholson of North Yorkshire Police said: Thank you to everyone who has provided information or is helping with the search for Mr Thomas in any way. We are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are doing everything in our power to locate him safe and well. Please, if you have any information at all, or have seen an elderly man matching Mr Thomas’ description, contact us no matter how insignificant you might think that piece of information may be. Your information could prove vital in bringing Mr Thomas home safely to his family.

If anyone believes they have seen Mr Thomas or has any information that could help the search, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of him please dial 999.

Please quote reference 12190036569.







