Urgent appeal to help locate missing 81-year-old man from Spofforth

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to help locate an elderly man who has been reported missing from his home in Spofforth.

James Douglas Thomas, 81, who lives on Clive Road, was last seen at 10am this morning (Wednesday 27 February 2019) by his wife when he went on the bus to either Harrogate or Wetherby.

Mr Thomas, who sometimes can get confused, was reported missing at 3pm. Police enquiries are ongoing to return him home safely.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build with balding grey hair. He was wearing a fawn jumper and a light-blue jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Thomas or an elderly man matching his description is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 without delay, select option, 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-27022019-0256.




