Wife of missing man from Pickering appeals for information

Rachael Harper, the wife of missing man Nicolas Harper, has made a heartfelt plea for information about his disappearance, describing him as, “a much-loved husband and father”.

Rachael, appealing directly to the public for information about her husband’s whereabouts, said: The boys and I, and all of Nick’s family and friends, miss him desperately. I would ask anyone who thinks they have any information that might help us to find Nick, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to please contact the police.

Police continue to appeal for information and any sightings of Nicholas, who was last seen on Thursday 7 February 2019.

In particular, officers are keen to trace the owner of a silver estate car which was seen parked in the same area where Nicholas’ car was located. It is believed this car was parked on the morning Nicholas went missing and also for a couple of mornings beforehand and it may be that the driver has seen or heard something which may assist with the investigation.

On the morning of Thursday 7 February 2019, Nicholas left his home address in Pickering and was believed to have been heading to his place of work, but did not arrive. His car was later found at Cowhouse Wood, Helmsley and searches of the vicinity and the wider area have taken place due to Nicholas being a keen long distance fell runner.

Nicholas is described as a white man, around 5ft 5ins tall, of stocky build with short dark brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a three piece suit and shirt.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Nicholas, or who has any information which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police by dialling 101.

Please quote reference number 12190023491 when passing on any information.