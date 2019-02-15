Ashville College singer to collaborate on stage with Britain’s Got Talent winners

A Harrogate school is singing the praises of one of its pupils who will be sharing the stage this weekend with a musical theatre group who found international fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent.

Ashville College Year 12 pupil Emma Moodie, who with a small selected choir from the Stagebox Musical Theatre Elite Team, will be performing at Leeds City Varieties this Saturday (February 16) alongside Collabro, for the sell-out show.

The group, who won the talent contest in 2014 and supported Barry Manilow last year during his UK tour, have just embarked on a 51-date tour, which takes in venues across the country, including Harrogate’s Royal Hall, before its conclusion on Saturday, April 20, at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

Collabro, who will be singing hits from their fourth album, consists of Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J Redgrave.

Emma and her Stagebox colleagues – who performed last year alongside Warwick Davis and Joe McElderry in a West End Christmas Concert – have been busy rehearsing songs and harmonies ahead of Saturday’s matinee performance.

Anna Wilby, Ashville College’s musical director said: Emma ‘Emma is one of our star singers and this concert marks another fantastic achievement to add to her singing CV. Once again this will be a brilliant experience for her. The Collabro boys are a class act and have sung all over the world. Emma is a brilliant ambassador for the school, and we know that as soon as the curtain rises on Saturday she will excel herself.







