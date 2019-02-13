Tickets to go on sale for Springtime Live 2019

Tickets go on sale this Friday for annual family farming event Springtime Live, held at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday 13 April 2019.

From mini tractor rides to live entertainment, all activities and workshops are FREE once inside the event which celebrates farming, food and the countryside.

Children can also get close to farm animals from chicks to lambs, piglets to calves, goats, sheep and alpacas.

There will be stage show entertainment throughout the day including Mr Bloom from CBeebies and his band. Ripon Farm Services have donated mini tractors which youngsters can ride around an indoor circuit, there will also be an outdoor bike track, climbing wall, Tractor Ted Bouncy Castle and Digger Den.

Youngsters can also hold and learn about chicks thanks to Eggucation, there will be reptiles and bug encounters, forest crafts and a Poppets Theatre Workshop with PQA (Pauline Quirke Academy).

Due to the popularity of Springtime Live, entry is by advance ticket only and can be purchased either online or in Fodder, the Showground’s farm shop café from Friday 15 February 2019.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: This will be our sixth Springtime Live and it gets more and more popular every year. This is a real family event which showcases farming and rural life through hands on activities and entertainment. Make sure you book your tickets now to ensure entry and once inside, everything is free! We look forward to seeing you!

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Saturday April 13, from 9am to 4:30pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children or a family ticket (2 adults and 3 children) for £27.

These are on sale at www.springtimelive.co.uk or in Fodder and next door in the Showground’s offices at the Regional Agricultural Centre on Railway Road, Harrogate.