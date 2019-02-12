Berwins commits to helping Dementia charity move forward

Law firm, Berwins has renewed its commitment to community action by putting its support behind local care charity, Dementia Forward.

The partnership will focus on three pillars – heightening awareness, practical support and fundraising. Each is designed to reinforce the North Yorkshire based charity’s own efforts as it seeks to develop the programmes it offers in support people living with dementia and those who care for them.

Martin Whincup, Chair of Berwins’ CSR committee, said: We’re delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Dementia Forward. Since launching in April 2012, this vibrant and passionate charity has built an impressive offering of much needed care services. We’re proud to be supporting that work and, by aligning our own efforts closely with Dementia Forward’s goals, hope to play a proactive role in the charity’s future development.









Dementia Forward Deputy CEO and Head of Fundraising, Netty Newell said: We’re thrilled to be working with such a well known and respected local business and are looking forward to being part of the initiatives which the team at Berwins has planned. As a charity we rely on donations from individuals, companies and other foundations for two thirds of our funding so, the impact Berwins can have here is particularly important – particularly as this will be combined with the raising of awareness and offering of practical support.

Berwins will be working with Dementia Forward as the firm’s charity partner for 2019.