Berwins CSR team (L-R, Robyn Sweeney, Wendy Donnan, Natasha Guest, Caroline Davison and Martin Whincup (Chair))
Berwins CSR team (L-R, Robyn Sweeney, Wendy Donnan, Natasha Guest, Caroline Davison and Martin Whincup (Chair))

Berwins commits to helping Dementia charity move forward

Published on in Business/Community/Harrogate

Law firm, Berwins has renewed its commitment to community action by putting its support behind local care , Dementia Forward.

The partnership will focus on three pillars – heightening awareness, practical support and fundraising. Each is designed to reinforce the North Yorkshire based charity’s own efforts as it seeks to develop the programmes it offers in support people living with dementia and those who care for them.

Martin Whincup, Chair of Berwins’ CSR committee, said:

We’re delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Dementia Forward.

Since launching in April 2012, this vibrant and passionate charity has built an impressive offering of much needed care services. We’re proud to be supporting that work and, by aligning our own efforts closely with Dementia Forward’s goals, hope to play a proactive role in the charity’s future development.




Dementia Forward Deputy CEO and Head of Fundraising, Netty Newell said:

We’re thrilled to be working with such a well known and respected local business and are looking forward to being part of the initiatives which the team at Berwins has planned.

As a charity we rely on donations from individuals, companies and other foundations for two thirds of our funding so, the impact Berwins can have here is particularly important – particularly as this will be combined with the raising of awareness and offering of practical support.

Berwins will be working with Dementia Forward as the firm’s charity partner for 2019.



Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from Business

Go to Top