Wrongful Convictions show launches at York Dungeon

Guilty or not guilty? That’s the question The York Dungeon will be putting to visitors between 8th and 23rd April with their new show, Wrongful Convictions. Can visitors handle being accused of crimes they didn’t commit? Or will the barrister leap to their defence and save their embarrassment?

For a limited time only, The Dungeon’s new show will see judge and barrister go head-to-head as they try to get to the bottom of the crime; which anyone could be accused of! Visitors beware, as a guilty sentence will send you straight to the Executioner…