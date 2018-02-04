Please share the news!

















Date(s) - 04/02/2018

Unity Bands are available at all Cancer Research UK shops and M&Co, Peacocks, WHSmith, TK Maxx, and The Works.

PEOPLE across the region are being urged to show support for everyone affected by cancer by wearing a Unity Band on World Cancer Day.

Cancer Research UK is calling on men, women and children to make a donation for a Unity Band and wear it with pride on Sunday, February 4.

Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Yorkshire and Humber.*

Money raised through Unity Band donations will help fund more research, more treatments and more cures – ultimately helping to save more lives.

The Unity Band features a classic reef knot design to symbolise the strength of people coming together to unite against cancer.

The bands are available in three different colours – pink, navy and blue – and can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who’ve overcome the disease or in support of those going through treatment.

Marked on February 4, World Cancer Day is designed to raise awareness of cancer and to promote its prevention, detection and treatment.

One in two people born after 1960 in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime and although survival has doubled since the early 1970s, Cancer Research UK needs everyone to act right now to help speed up progress and see more people survive the disease.

Lisa Millett Cancer Research UK spokesperson said: “World Cancer Day is a great opportunity for people across the region to show solidarity with everyone whose life has been touched by cancer – from patients currently going through treatment, to survivors, to friends and family of those with the disease. It’s a way to show that, together, we are a powerful force against the disease.

“We want to give more good news to people with cancer and their families. More donations for more bands means more money to help fund research – so we hope everyone gets behind World Cancer Day and wears a Unity Band in support.”

Unity Bands are available for a suggested donation of £2 from your local Cancer Research UK shop and online at www.cruk.org/worldcancerday

*All cancers (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) annual average 2012-2014 in the Yorkshire and Humber Region. Source: These data were extracted from the Cancer Analysis System, snapshot CAS1507. Accessed 28/10/2015

About World Cancer Day 2018

World Cancer Day takes place on Sunday 4 February 2018.

· Around every two minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer.

· There are over 200 types of cancer and 65 million of us.

Cancer Research UK is calling on the nation to wear a Unity Band which come in 3 different colours – navy, blue and pink.

Unity Bands are available in all Cancer Research UK stores and online at cruk.org/worldcancerday for a suggested donation of £2.

· The money raised through Unity Band donations will help fund more research, more treatments and more cures and help save more lives.

· Social media hashtag: #UnityBand