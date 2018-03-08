Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) Awareness Day in Harrogate

Loading Map.... Cenotaph Harrogate

08/03/2018

We are a group called Castleford & Yorkshire WASPI campaigning hard to get fair traditional arrangements for women born in the 1950’s affected by the changes to the State Pension Age. Over 3.8 million 1950’s women are affected. The majority of women were not told about these changes – No Letter – No Notice – No Pension! Time is running out for women who have been forced to wait for up to an extra six years for their State Pension causing hardship in their later life some having worked from 16 years of age.

We have had two Awareness Days visiting Selby and Leeds, now it’s Harrogate’s turn to bring awareness to women born in the 50’s. Please come and support these ladies

