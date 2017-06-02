Share Share +1 Shares 3

Go Kids Go are running a free wheelchair skills workshop in Harrogate from 10am-3pm on 2nd June. The workshop takes place at Ashville College Sports Centre. The workshop is open to all young wheelchair users throughout the region. Anyone wishing to attend should call Roy Wild on 01482 887163.

Go Kids Go are a national charity that provides free training courses for young wheelchair users throughout the UK and Ireland. On the workshop we teach skills such as back wheel balancing (so that you can go up and down kerbs independently) and we also play games like wheelchair basketball and try out wheelchair dance. We bring extra wheelchairs so mums, dads and siblings can get involved and join in the games.

Our patron, TV presenter Ade Adeptian (Ade did the Wheelchair dance sequence on the BBC and presented Paralympic coverage with Clare Balding) was one of the first young wheelchair users to come on one of our courses, some years ago and he is now a great role model for a lot of the children who currently attend our workshops.