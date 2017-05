Share Share +1 Shares 0

here we have our weekly classes from bachata which is our first class starting at 7.30pm which is based on a beginners level.

our second class is salsa which is also based on beginners/improvers this class is open to the 2 levels this starts at 8.45pm

classes are £5 per person per class.

please do come on time and to be ready for the class as we do start on time thanks.