Walk for Parkinson’s in Ripley

Please share the news!

















11 Shares

Loading Map.... Ripley Town Hall

Ripley - Nr Harrogate

Events Ripley - Nr Harrogate 54.040031 -1.5677321000000575

Date/Time

Date(s) - 15/07/2018

All Day

Location

Ripley Town Hall

Ripley

Nr Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG33AX



People in Yorkshire are being asked to unite with thousands of others across the UK and step closer to a cure for Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s UK is launching Walk for Parkinson’s 2018 on Thursday 11 January, and the charity is inviting people of all ages and abilities to sign up to a walk near them.

Walks in Yorkshire include Calder Valley on Sunday 24 June, which is a brand new walk for 2018, and Ripley on Sunday 15 July.

There are shorter and longer distances to choose from, so whether you’re up for a challenging walk or a gentle stroll, there is something for everyone. Team entries are welcome, so why not sign up with your friends, family and colleagues.

Walking and other types of exercise is particularly important for people with Parkinson’s as research shows that two and half hours of exercise a week can help slow progression of symptoms. Exercise also has a positive impact on wellbeing and mental health.

Sky Sports Presenter and Champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK Dave Clark was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011. He is a keen walker himself and is encouraging people to get involved.

Dave Clarke said: We want to make 2018 our biggest year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series. I’d like to invite everyone, whatever their level of fitness, to take advantage of the many different types of walks, scenic routes and distances available. Exercise can be really beneficial for people living with Parkinson’s. It is as important to me as my medication in helping me take control and manage my symptoms. So please join us at one of our Walk for Parkinson’s in Yorkshire. Every step takes us closer to a cure and our goal of improving the lives of everyone affected by Parkinson’s.

Last year’s Walk for Parkinson’s series had more than 4,300 people sign up to walk and between them they raised £417,700. In Yorkshire more than 200 walkers got involved and raised £18,300.

All money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will be used to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure, as well as providing support and information for the 145,000 people affected by Parkinson’s across the UK.

To find out more about the walks, see www.parkinsons.org.uk/walk