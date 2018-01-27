The Ultimate Wedding Affair at Ripon Cathedral

Please share the news!



















Ripon

27/01/2018

12:00pm - 4:00pm

Ripon Cathedral

Minster Road

Ripon

N Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



The Ultimate Wedding Affair Traditional & Vintage Luxury Wedding Show at Ripon Cathedral is Yorkshire’s Finest and Largest Luxury Wedding Fair with over 100 Exhibitors showcasing their stunning products and outstanding services to Brides and Grooms from all over the North of England.

Open from 12pm until 4.00pm with two Live Musical Professional Catwalk Shows showcasing the finest Bridalwear, Bridesmaids, Menswear and Mother of the Bride from boutiques all over Yorkshire and beyond! The Cathedral is just beautiful and with amazing styling from Florists, Event Stylists inside a Giant Tepee from Totem Tipi, its going to look stunning and Workshops from Kiss the Bride Magazine, Cocktail Bars, Vintage Tea Rooms, Music & Entertainment, you’ll have the very best time at this incredible Show. Join us for lunch or afternoon tea with the whole wedding party for a fabulous day out!

With Discounted Tickets available online prior to the event at only £3.50 per person, the Bride or Groom goes FREE. This really is the finest and largest Luxury Wedding Show in Yorkshire. VIP Gift Bags worth £45 are available for Brides or Grooms registering and attending the Show, while stocks last.

Attend the FAIR and you’ll be entered into our Brides Abroad Magazine CARIBBEAN HONEYMOON COMPETITION worth £5,000 and many more wonderful and inspiring competitions.

Everyone welcome… don’t delay, book your Discounted Tickets & reserve that VIP Gift Bag Today!

Can’t wait to meet you and Congratulations again on your Engagement!

