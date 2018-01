Please share the news!

















Loading Map.... St Mark’s church

Leeds road - Harrogate

Events Leeds road - Harrogate 53.9804661 -1.5351561999999603

Date/Time

Date(s) - 05/05/2018

11:00am - 2:00pm

Location

St Mark’s church

Leeds road

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 8AY



Little Crickets Pre-School be joining Oatlands Community at the Tuki Cafe, held at St Marks Church to offer delicious sandwiches, snacks, cake and hot and cold refreshments to all the local community.

All welcome, please come and join us to support Little Crickets to fundraise & promote our Pre-School.