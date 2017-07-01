« All Events

The Ultimate Plunge

1 July @ 10:30am - 5:00pm

£54
Share
Share
+1
Shares 1

Feeling brave?? The UK Bungee Club are once again offering a terrifying bungee jump.
Feel the adrenaline pump through your system as you tower above the theme park.
Book online in advance to bag a bungee and a full day in the park for just £54, that’s a saving of over 40% on the usual cost of £90! PLUS, up to 6 accompanying friends can join you in the park for just £15 each.

Telephone – 01765635321
Email – leisure@lightwatervalley.co.uk

Share
Share
+1
Shares 1
+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
1 July
Time:
10:30am - 5:00pm
Cost:
£54
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.lightwatervalley.co.uk/events/the-ultimate-plunge-2017

Venue

Lightwater Valley Theme Park

Organiser

Lightwater Valley Theme Park
Phone:
01765 635321
Email:
leisure@lightwatervalley.co.uk
Website:
www.lightwatwervalley.co.uk