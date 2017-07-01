The Ultimate Plunge

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Feeling brave?? The UK Bungee Club are once again offering a terrifying bungee jump.

Feel the adrenaline pump through your system as you tower above the theme park.

Book online in advance to bag a bungee and a full day in the park for just £54, that’s a saving of over 40% on the usual cost of £90! PLUS, up to 6 accompanying friends can join you in the park for just £15 each.

Telephone – 01765635321

Email – leisure@lightwatervalley.co.uk