How to stop snacking and Prevent cravings

Free evening Nutritional seminars hosted by OneWellness, Harrogate.

Wednesday 14th June 2017 19.00-20.30 – “How to stop snacking and cravings”

Wednesday 12th July 2017 19.00-20.30 – “How to lose weight & keep it off”

Our Specialist Nutritional Expert, Dr Matthew Campbell (Lead Lecturer in Exercise Physiology at Leeds Beckett University) will let you know how to transform your eating habits by stopping snacking and preventing cravings, and then how to lose weight and keep it off.

The free evening sessions will consist of a presentation by Dr Campbell followed by a Q&A.

All content will be from the most recent evidence based scientific research.

Places are limited so please book to ensure you don’t miss out!

You can book your place by phoning us on 0330 0414 850 or email stephen@onewellnessharrogate.co.uk or simply through the OneWellness Harrogate Facebook page.