Loading Map.... Ripon Cathedral

Ripon Cathedral Office Liberty Courthouse - Ripon

Events Ripon Cathedral Office Liberty Courthouse - Ripon 54.1355916 -1.519807300000025

Date/Time

Date(s) - 14/04/2018

10:00am - 4:30pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Ripon Cathedral Office Liberty Courthouse

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



Join us for the Spring Food Home and Garden Show, a springtime event in the beautiful nave of Ripon Cathedral. This will be building on the success of our record-breaking Christmas Gift and Food Fair.

We shall be celebrating local food, springtime home and gardening, with over 50 stalls of garden goods and food treats, plus working alongside local celebrated chef’s cooking live in the Cathedral.

We shall be celebrating local food, springtime home and gardening plus working alongside celebrated local chefs including the Head Chef from the Old Deanery Hotel and Matthew Lockwood from Lockwoods Restaurant. They will be cooking live in the Cathedral with free tasters, open to all.

Come and meet a Bird of Prey from Thorp Perrow

Plus, don’t miss Gardening expert Doug Stewart doing a herb talk and demonstration.

Entry £3.00

Accompanied Children under 14 years free entry.

For Trader enquiries, please contact Molly Barrs, Fundraising Events Officer on mollybarrs@riponcathedral.org.uk