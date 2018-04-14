Date/Time
Date(s) - 14/04/2018
10:00am - 4:30pm
Location
Ripon Cathedral
Ripon Cathedral Office Liberty Courthouse
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS
Join us for the Spring Food Home and Garden Show, a springtime event in the beautiful nave of Ripon Cathedral. This will be building on the success of our record-breaking Christmas Gift and Food Fair.
We shall be celebrating local food, springtime home and gardening, with over 50 stalls of garden goods and food treats, plus working alongside local celebrated chef’s cooking live in the Cathedral.
We shall be celebrating local food, springtime home and gardening plus working alongside celebrated local chefs including the Head Chef from the Old Deanery Hotel and Matthew Lockwood from Lockwoods Restaurant. They will be cooking live in the Cathedral with free tasters, open to all.
Come and meet a Bird of Prey from Thorp Perrow
Plus, don’t miss Gardening expert Doug Stewart doing a herb talk and demonstration.
Entry £3.00
Accompanied Children under 14 years free entry.
For Trader enquiries, please contact Molly Barrs, Fundraising Events Officer on mollybarrs@riponcathedral.org.uk