Soul Legends – Feel the heart. Share the soul. Live the legends.

Date/Time
Date(s) - 16/02/2018
7:30pm - 10:00pm
Location
Royal Hall Harrogate
Ripon Road
Harrogate
Yorkshire
HG1 2RD
Whether you’re a Soul Man, a Natural Woman, or just a plain old S@x Machine…
Entertainers is delighted to bring you the smash-hit spectacular SOUL LEGENDS! Bringing to life the hits of Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, and more, all in “soulsational” style!
Jump aboard the soul train as it takes you on an unforgettably smooth music journey from its sixties origins, to present day, via all the classic seventies and eighties floor fillers.
You’ll be wowed by an all-star cast of talented singers and musicians, and amazed by the costumes and jaw-dropping choreography.
You’ll be on your feet reliving your favourite soul anthems: Respect, Ain’t Nobody, Knock On Wood, Midnight Hour, You’re My First My Last My Everything, Best Of My Love, River Deep Mountain High, Ain’t No Stopping Us Now, Beat It, I Feel Good, Three Times a Lady, Get Down On It, and more.
The hits just keep on coming.