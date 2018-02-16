Soul Legends – Feel the heart. Share the soul. Live the legends.

Spread the news!















Loading Map.... Royal Hall Harrogate

Ripon Road - Harrogate

Events Ripon Road - Harrogate 54.0029104 -1.5483126000000311

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16/02/2018

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

Royal Hall Harrogate

Ripon Road

Harrogate

Yorkshire

HG1 2RD



Whether you’re a Soul Man, a Natural Woman, or just a plain old S@x Machine…

Entertainers is delighted to bring you the smash-hit spectacular SOUL LEGENDS! Bringing to life the hits of Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, and more, all in “soulsational” style!

Jump aboard the soul train as it takes you on an unforgettably smooth music journey from its sixties origins, to present day, via all the classic seventies and eighties floor fillers.

You’ll be wowed by an all-star cast of talented singers and musicians, and amazed by the costumes and jaw-dropping choreography.

You’ll be on your feet reliving your favourite soul anthems: Respect, Ain’t Nobody, Knock On Wood, Midnight Hour, You’re My First My Last My Everything, Best Of My Love, River Deep Mountain High, Ain’t No Stopping Us Now, Beat It, I Feel Good, Three Times a Lady, Get Down On It, and more.

The hits just keep on coming.