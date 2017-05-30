Shakespeare’s Henry IV: A Pub Wake

Share Share +1 Shares 1

The King is dead.

Long live the King!

Join Falstaff, Hal and the regulars at the Boar’s Head Tavern to raise a glass to the dear departed. Through music, tears and laughter, Bronzehead follow their critically acclaimed Richard II with Shakespeare’s elegy to the young and the old in the face of death.

Here’s to bad role models and wasted lives, absent fathers and prodigal sons.

Tickets available via bronzeheadtheatre.co.uk/tickets.html or on the door.

“One of the highlights of the York Shakespeare scene.”

– One & Other Magazine

Part of York International Shakespeare Festival 2017.

Full list of venues for Yorkshire tour available here:

www.bronzeheadtheatre.co.uk/tickets.html