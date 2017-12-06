Sequence Tea Dance

Spread the news!















Grantley Drive - Harrogate

Date(s) - 06/12/2017

1:00pm - 3:00pm

Jennyfield Styan Community Centre

Sequence dancing for the over 60’s including Line Dancing and Old Time Dancing held at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre on the first or second Wednesday of the month between 1.00 and 3.00pm.

Next dance Wednesday 6 December 1.00 – 3.00pm, £2.50 per person to include: cup of tea, cake and a raffle.

New members very welcome, you don’t have to dance just come along and socialise.

For more details contact Ian Law at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre (01423) 521667