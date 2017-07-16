Rock Up and Sing! One Vision

Share Share +1 Shares 0

300 voices from the combined Rock Up and Sing! Yorkshire based community choirs are very excited to be performing ‘One Vision’ with an evening and matinee show for all the family. The concerts will be in support of Leeds based St Gemma’s Hospice; providing expert care for local people with terminal illnesses and the largest hospice in Yorkshire.

After performing at Leeds Town Hall in December 2015, Rock Up and Sing! are delighted to be returning with an all new repertoire of rock hits by Queen, David Bowie, Nirvana, Metallica and many more popular artists. The choirs will be joined on stage by their brilliant live band.

This high profile family of choirs, and registered charity, have enjoyed sell-out concerts in Budapest, Prague, New York and the UK, raising over £32,000 for a range of other charities. They have also been privileged to perform at the Tour de France Gala Evening, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studios and sung on the collaborative single of Ilkla Moor Baht’At with Brian Blessed and Lesley Garrett.