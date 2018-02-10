A rising star sings Shakespere songs

Please share the news!

















The Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to return to St Mark’s Church in Harrogate to present a tapestry of works by Mozart, Schubert and Quilter.

During the concert on Saturday 10 February at 7.30pm, soloist Emer Acton will be performing the Shakespere songs by Roger Quilter. Set in 1905, they are considered among the best of English art songs from the early twentieth century. Emer, now in her final year at Durham University, already has a promising vocal career and is delighted to be performing her favourite song cycle with the orchestra.

To open, Mozart’s Symphony No.39, one of Mozart’s final three symphonies written at breakneak speed during 1788, features clarinets, a new orchestral member at the time. The programme is brought to a close by a (hopefully not) ‘Tragic’ rendition of Schubert’s Symphony No.4.

The Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra is encouraging young people from across the area to experience the thrill of a live classical concert by providing free tickets to those in full time school or college education. You too should not miss this opportunity to hear exceptional live music, right here in Harrogate.

Tickets are available in advance from the website www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal), P&C Music in Harrogate and Castlegate Books in Knaresborough and on the door priced at £12 for adults (£11 in advance by paypal), £5 students with cards and young people in full time school or college education and carers assisting wheelchair users are free. Season tickets are £30.

The orchestra (HPO) is keen to support young musicians in the area, many of whom will go on to a career in music. It gives them the chance to gain invaluable experience on the concert platform.

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra has recently welcomed new members to its ranks, but is always looking for more players – particularly to enhance its string section. Interested musicians can visit www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk to find out more or come to meet us at the concert.



