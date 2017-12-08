Ripon Christmas community surgery – advice ‘yule’ appreciate

Spread the news!















Residents in Ripon can go along to a special Christmas community drop-in surgery at Ripon Library this week, for free advice on staying safe and well over the festive period and throughout 2018.

Organised by the Ripon Minster ward ‘My Neighbourhood’ team, the informal drop-in surgery is taking place on Friday 8 December from 10am until 11:30am.

Residents will have the opportunity to speak to a wide number of organisations, who will be able to offer support, answer queries and give advice on any issues they may want to raise.

The organisations at the drop-in surgery will include:

· North Yorkshire Police

· North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

· White Rose Credit Union

· Ripon and Rural Wellbeing

· Mental health charity MIND

· Trading Standards

· Citizens Advice

· Adult Learning

· Diabetes UK and

· Move Forward (providing employment and benefits advice)

The drop-in session offers a relaxed atmosphere where people can take a break from their hectic Christmas preparations – with refreshments and mince pies on offer as well.

The Christmas community drop-in surgery is at Ripon Library at The Arcade in Ripon from 10am to 11:30am on Friday 8 December.

For more information contact Fiona Friday, Partnership & VCS Officer at Harrogate Borough Council on 01423 500 600, email fiona.friday@harrogate.gov.uk, or Ripon Library on 01609 536623, email Ripon.Library@northyorks.gov.uk



