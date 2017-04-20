« All Events

Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival

20 April @ 8:00am - 5:00pm

Join us for another annual Cathedral Beer Festival in the grounds of Ripon Cathedral. Enjoy award-winning beers, refreshing ciders and pimms, local food and live music.

There is something for all the family including a bouncy castle, face painting and craft table for the children.

Some of the excellent musicians who will be performing throughout the day include: King Courgette, Two Well Worn, The Elders and Leon Marshall.

We shall look forward to you joining us for another fantastic day!

Details

Date:
20 April
Time:
8:00am - 5:00pm
Event Categories:
Website:
http://riponcathedral.info/event/beerfestival/

Venue

Ripon Cathedral
Ripon,United Kingdom

Organiser

Ripon Cathedral
Phone:
01765 603583
Email:
rcdc@riponcathedral.org.uk
Website:
www.riponcathedral.org.uk