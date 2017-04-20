Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Join us for another annual Cathedral Beer Festival in the grounds of Ripon Cathedral. Enjoy award-winning beers, refreshing ciders and pimms, local food and live music.

There is something for all the family including a bouncy castle, face painting and craft table for the children.

Some of the excellent musicians who will be performing throughout the day include: King Courgette, Two Well Worn, The Elders and Leon Marshall.

We shall look forward to you joining us for another fantastic day!