Residents invited to policing and crime advice surgery in Pateley Bridge

King Street - Pateley Bridge

29/11/2017

5:00pm - 7:00pm

Nidderdale Plus

Residents of North Yorkshire are invited to meet their Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, at one of her public surgeries to discuss policing and crime issues.

The surgeries run on an appointment only basis, with each appointment lasting 15 minutes. The next will take place at Nidderdale Plus, Station Square, King Street, Pateley Bridge, HG3 5AT, on Wednesday, 29 November from 5pm until 7pm.

Julia said: The surgeries are a good opportunity for local people to come along and tell me how the police are doing in their area and to bring up any issues they may have about safety in the community. If you have any concerns or problems regarding policing and crime matters that you would like to discuss with me, please contact my office to book an appointment.

Advice surgeries allow Julia to get to the heart of problems in towns and villages across North Yorkshire, they provide her with firsthand knowledge about local issues such as anti-social behaviour and speeding but not only that, she gets invaluable one-on-one time with members of the public, whether they need advice or want to understand about a policing issue or even to understand her role as Commissioner.

A total of 27 surgeries were held from April 2016 to March 2017, where residents were invited to meet for a one-to-one talk with Julia.

Before meeting with Julia at one of her surgeries, it is helpful for her to understand the reason for the meeting so that preparations can be made in advance. It is important to note that Police and Crime Commissioners cannot intervene or influence live investigations, whether about a police complaint or a criminal matter.

However, if you have a complaint against the police you wish to raise or follow up, Julia will happy to guide and support you through the process.

Surgery dates are organised around the county on different days and at different times; you do not necessarily have to go to the surgery closest to your home, but you can choose the most convenient to you.

To request an appointment, call 01423 569 562 or email info@northyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk

Visit www.northyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk for more information.