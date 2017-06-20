Rafi’s takeover Timberlake’s Restaurant

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Come and join us in Harrogate for our takeover of Timberlake’s restaurant! During these events, you will be cooked for and served a range of gorgeous dishes by the expert team at Rafi’s Spicebox. Throughout the evening, you will gain an insight into the history of the dishes, learn lots of great cooking techniques, and, of course, get to enjoy a scrumptious dinner!

The knowledge on offer has been passed down from generations and developed over many, many years, and this is our chance to share some tips and ideas with you! It’s an insight into the people behind the Spicebox, who live and breathe food and want as many people as possible to enjoy great Indian cuisine.

The dishes we will be serving include signature family recipes using our handmade spice mixes as well as recipes from the Rafi’s Spicebox Cookbook. And the great culinary experience isn’t over when you clear your plate! We’ll be sending you home with a goody bag worth over £15, featuring a range of curry packs for you to cook more delicious dishes in your own kitchen.