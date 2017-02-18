Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 2

Council of Governors meeting gives Harrogate area public chance to learn more about their local NHS

The next quarterly public meeting of the Council of Governors of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust will take place on Saturday 18 February at 10.45am at St. Aidan’s Church of England High School, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JR (in The Hatcher Room, next to Constance Green Hall).

Items on the agenda include an update from Dr Ros Tolcher, Chief Executive, on strategic and operational matters and the Trust’s fundamental standards of care, performance and finance; and a presentation about how the Trust is listening to young people’s experiences and ideas for healthcare improvement through our new Youth Forum. Governors will be talking about key areas of work they are involved in.

Sandra Dodson, HDFT Chairman, said: We would be delighted to welcome members of the public to our quarterly Council of Governors’ meeting to see presentations from the Governors and senior Trust executives. There is also the opportunity to ask questions about any service that we provide either in the hospital or the community. Our Governors represent the interests of the Trust members and the general public we serve. This public meeting provides the opportunity to see them in action and engage with them both formally and informally.

The Trust welcomes the participation of any member of the public at the meeting and questions may be sent to the Foundation Trust Office in advance via nhsfoundationtrust@hdft.nhs.uk or 01423

Questions can be tabled to the Chairman at the beginning of the meeting or during the mid-meeting break.

Papers will be available at the meeting or can be accessed from the website one week before the meeting – https://www.hdft.nhs.uk/about/council-of-governors/governors-meetings/