Planet Juniper Gin Festival – Harrogate

Queen Building, Park Parade - Harrogate

Queen Building, Park Parade - Harrogate

Date(s) - 09/03/2018 - 10/03/2018

1:30pm - 10:45pm

Building on the success of their 4 gin festivals in the North East last year, Planet Juniper are bringing their premium gin festival to Yorkshire for the first time in March!

They’ve worked hard to bring you the best local Yorkshire gins & interesting regional gins from around the country, helping small-batch distillers to promote their excellent range of gins.

Why not go along and get your gin goblet, gin guide, meet the distillers, find your favourite blend with their unlimited free sampling, enjoy live music, demonstrations, extensive gin bar including exclusive new products, and add to your gin collection with a purchase from the gin shop!

Tickets only £15 (VIP option also available). And a premium 6 gin flight for only £20?!

For more details & to book go to: www.planetjuniper.co.uk

Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate – March 9th & 10th, 2018.