Please share the news!



















Loading Map.... Jennyfield Styan Community Centre

Grantley Drive - Harrogate

Events Grantley Drive - Harrogate 54.0009886 -1.560602700000004

Date/Time

Date(s) - 19/01/2018

11:45am - 12:45pm

Location

Jennyfield Styan Community Centre

Grantley Drive

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG3 2XU



Pilates & Stretch at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre with instructor Emma Spalding. Every Friday, term-time only, 11.45am – 12.45pm, £4.00 per session, starting Friday 15 December. Pilates exercises will help to lengthen and strengthen muscles, improving core strength and stability.

Stretches will help to improve your mobility and enable you to move more easily.

A friendly and welcoming session set to relaxing music.

Suitable for all ages (16+) and abilities.