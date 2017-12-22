Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 22/12/2017
11:45am - 12:45pm
Location
Jennyfield Styan Community Centre
Grantley Drive
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG3 2XU
Pilates & Stretch at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre with instructor Emma Spalding. Every Friday, term-time only, 11.45am – 12.45pm, £4.00 per session, starting Friday 15 December. Pilates exercises will help to lengthen and strengthen muscles, improving core strength and stability.
Stretches will help to improve your mobility and enable you to move more easily.
A friendly and welcoming session set to relaxing music.
Suitable for all ages (16+) and abilities.