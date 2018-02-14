Pantomime ‘Little Red: Ridin’ in da Hood’

Spread the news!















Traditional fairy tale meets girl power this February half term in this Pannal Players’ action-packed pantomime. Will Little Red and her posse save mum and the Dame from the hungry mouths of the dastardly wolf and his band of cronies? Why not take a trip down to the deep, dark wood to find out!

Performances run each evening at 7.30 pm from Wednesday 14th February to Saturday 17th February with a Saturday matinee at 2.30 pm at Pannal Village Hall, Harrogate. Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for primary school age children and are available online at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/littleredridinindahood or from Pannal post office.

All proceeds to local charities supporting families affected by cancer.

Event location: Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal Harrogate, HG3 1JJ

Facebook @PannalPanto Twitter: @PannalPanto