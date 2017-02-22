Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Pannal Players’ production of ‘Cinderella’ promises to be a ball.

Members of Pannal Players are busy getting into character for their forthcoming production of ‘Cinderella’.

The traditional pantomime will begin its four day run at Pannal Village Hall during February half-term.

Written and directed by Clive Kirkham, the pantomime sees the return of former Mayor of Harrogate, Mike Newby, appearing as one of the ugly stepsisters alongside Pannal Players regular, Harvey Pennell.

The cast members are inviting their audiences to join them in the lesser known county of Burnbridgeshire to follow the fortunes of Cinderella. Will poor Cinders get to marry her Prince Charming or will her odious sisters, Diptheria and Malaria, get there first? Luckily, her kind Fairy Godmother, trusty cat Lolly and cheeky mice are there to get her to the Ball and make her dreams come true.

In true pantomime tradition, the production promises a riot of colour, singing, dance and double-entendres. The antics of the cheese-obsessed mice, played by the younger cast members, and upbeat musical numbers, ranging from 70s disco to modern funk, guarantee lots of audience interaction.

Performances run each evening at 7.30pm from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th February with a Saturday matinee performance at 2.30 pm at Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal, HG3 1JJ.

Tickets are available online at http://www.jumblebee.co.uk/pannalplayerscinderella or from Pannal Post Office and cost £7 for adults and £3 for primary school age children. All proceeds to local charities supporting families affected by cancer.