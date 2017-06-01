Open Evening In Store for Potential Volunteers

Share Share +1 Shares 0

On Thursday 1 June, Saint Michael’s Retail Shop, Kings Road are holding an evening event to give an insight into Retail Volunteering. It is National Volunteering Week from 1st – 7th June and a good time to share what’s great about volunteering at Saint Michael’s. Whatever your motivation, volunteering is a great way to meet new people, learn new skills and be part of your local community. You can get involved in so many areas from helping behind the scenes, pricing and displaying stock, helping and serving our customers or using your creativity in window merchandising. Saint Michael’s popular shops raise more than £800,000 a year to help local people living with terminal illness and bereavement and the charity simply couldn’t do this without the help of our amazing volunteers.

If you have time to join us on Thursday 1 June, there will be fizz, cake and an opportunity to get involved. You can dress a mannequin (best dressed wins a prize), test your knowledge and identify the value of some items (just like in Bargain Hunt), or if you prefer, just chat to some of our current volunteers and find out if volunteering is for you. Just call in anytime from 5.30-7.30pm. We promise a warm and friendly welcome with the added bonus of a little fizz. Whatever time you can spare, whether every week or just now and again we would still love to hear from you. And if you can’t make it on the evening, just call into any one of our shops or call Claire on 533030 for more information about volunteering at Saint Michael’s.