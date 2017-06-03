North Yorkshire Open Studios 2017

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Discover art in truly inspirational locations, following the trail of studios stretching from the beautiful North Yorkshire coastline to the moors and dales.

Take a look into workspaces of all shapes and sizes, from fisherman’s cottages to Victorian workhouses, at the biggest selected artist open studios in the UK, which offers a tantalising glimpse inside the usually private world of artists.

Expect to see a fantastic mix of established and exciting new creative talent, from potters and painters, to jewellery, textile artists and printmakers and lots more. There are many chances to have a go, take part in an inspiring and fun activity and try something new with friends or family.

North Yorkshire Open Studios takes place from Sat 3 to Sun 4 June and Sat 10 to Sun 11 June 2017. Studios open from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. Free entry.

To find out more about North Yorkshire Open Studios, visit www.nyos.org.uk