MP advice clinic

Share Share +1 Shares 19

Loading Map.... Starbeck Library

68a High Street - Harrogate

Events 68a High Street - Harrogate 54.0006563 -1.4965497000000596

Date/Time

Date(s) - 25/08/2017

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Location

Starbeck Library

68a High Street

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7LW



Categories No Categories

Constituents can drop-in to discuss any issues with their local MP at an advice clinic – or surgery – this week to be held at Starbeck Library, 68a High Street, Starbeck between 2pm and 4pm on Friday 25 August.

The surgery is an opportunity for anyone who is in or near Starbeck Library to drop-in and have an informal talk about any issues with him.

Andrew said: It is important for an MP to have an open door to all constituents because it is the public for whom MPs work. That is why I hold regular surgeries to give people the chance to discuss issues with me. But I realise that people often can’t make it to fixed appointments and so open surgeries are a great way for people to just walk up to me and have a chat. I move my surgeries around different venues and I am grateful to Starbeck Library for hosting my next session. I want to make myself available to constituents in the most convenient places for them.

Mr Jones also runs more formal surgeries several times a month and these can be booked by contacting his office on 01423 529614 or emailing him at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk with your contact details.

Mr Jones’s constituency caseworkers offer a drop-in session every Thursday morning between 10am and 12noon at his office at 57 East Parade, Harrogate.