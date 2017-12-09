More A Capella at Ashville!

Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/12/2017
7:30pm - 10:30pm

Location
Ashville College

A sparkling evening with award-winning 4-part harmony choruses and quartets

  • National and European Ladies Barbershop Chorus Champions – The White Rosettes
  • Men’s Barbershop Chorus – Spirit of Harmony
  • Youth Quartet Champions 2016/17 – 4 On Demand
  • Ladies National and European Quartet Champions – SoundHouse

Plus special guests Monkey Magic, aka The Great British Barbershop Boys – Men’s Quartet Champions 2008 and signed to Sony with a recording contract in 2010

Tickets here

 


