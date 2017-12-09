More A Capella at Ashville!

Spread the news!















Loading Map.... Ashville College

Green Lane - Harrogate

Events Green Lane - Harrogate 53.9745636 -1.5523888999999826

Date/Time

Date(s) - 09/12/2017

7:30pm - 10:30pm

Location

Ashville College

Categories

A sparkling evening with award-winning 4-part harmony choruses and quartets

National and European Ladies Barbershop Chorus Champions – The White Rosettes

Men’s Barbershop Chorus – Spirit of Harmony

Youth Quartet Champions 2016/17 – 4 On Demand

Ladies National and European Quartet Champions – SoundHouse

Plus special guests Monkey Magic, aka The Great British Barbershop Boys – Men’s Quartet Champions 2008 and signed to Sony with a recording contract in 2010

Tickets here