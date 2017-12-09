More A Capella at Ashville!

Spread the news!
Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/12/2017
7:30pm - 10:30pm
Location
Ashville College
Categories
A sparkling evening with award-winning 4-part harmony choruses and quartets
- National and European Ladies Barbershop Chorus Champions – The White Rosettes
- Men’s Barbershop Chorus – Spirit of Harmony
- Youth Quartet Champions 2016/17 – 4 On Demand
- Ladies National and European Quartet Champions – SoundHouse
Plus special guests Monkey Magic, aka The Great British Barbershop Boys – Men’s Quartet Champions 2008 and signed to Sony with a recording contract in 2010
