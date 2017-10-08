Share Share +1 Shares 3

Magpie Wedding Show: Harrogate – Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH

October 8th 2017 11-3.30, £2 entry.

The Magpie Wedding Show (formerly the National Vintage Wedding Fair) returns to Harrogate on October 8th with its Boutique Fair.

Magpie Wedding embraces all things creative for your wedding day; from the flowers to the dress, from the photography to the styling. By creative they mean design led – so whatever the latest trend is, they are there, be it boho, festival or even jungle! They want artisan, unique brides and grooms to enjoy discovering new styles for their day, in a relaxed environment.

For the vintage lovers out there – fear not, they still are the place to find true vintage and antique dresses and accessories – they will never stop promoting this ethical and stylish way. They were the first vintage wedding fair in the UK and Kate Beavis, the show’s founder is proud to write about it in the national press.

Each show has fabulous suppliers, a craft DIY workshop or two, a fashion “show and tell” parade, live music, cake and a cuppa, the opportunity to go VIP and above all, an ethos that celebrates you! So, no teeth whitening, no weight loss, nothing that makes you feel anything less than beautiful.

Find out more about the event, VIP tickets, exhibitors and more at Magpie Wedding.