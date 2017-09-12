Made for Giving

Date/Time
Date(s) - 03/11/2017 - 04/11/2017
7:00pm - 4:00pm

Location
St Peter's Church
Cambridge Road
Harrogate

HG1 1RW

Categories


Made for Giving is back! Our annual fundraiser event in the centre of Harrogate, showcasing work by local artists & makers. In aid of Wellspring Therapy & Training.

Friday 3 November: preview from 7-9 pm, with wine nibbles & music from the Spa Saxaphone Quintet.

Saturday 4 November: 10 am – 4 pm with home made refreshments served all day

Venue: St Peter’s Church, Harrogate, HG1 1RW

