Cambridge Road - Harrogate

Date(s) - 03/11/2017 - 04/11/2017

7:00pm - 4:00pm

St Peter's Church

Cambridge Road

Harrogate



HG1 1RW



Made for Giving is back! Our annual fundraiser event in the centre of Harrogate, showcasing work by local artists & makers. In aid of Wellspring Therapy & Training.

Friday 3 November: preview from 7-9 pm, with wine nibbles & music from the Spa Saxaphone Quintet.

Saturday 4 November: 10 am – 4 pm with home made refreshments served all day

Venue: St Peter’s Church, Harrogate, HG1 1RW