Loading Map....
Date/Time
Date(s) - 03/11/2017 - 04/11/2017
7:00pm - 4:00pm
Location
St Peter's Church
Cambridge Road
Harrogate
HG1 1RW
Categories
Made for Giving is back! Our annual fundraiser event in the centre of Harrogate, showcasing work by local artists & makers. In aid of Wellspring Therapy & Training.
Friday 3 November: preview from 7-9 pm, with wine nibbles & music from the Spa Saxaphone Quintet.
Saturday 4 November: 10 am – 4 pm with home made refreshments served all day
Venue: St Peter’s Church, Harrogate, HG1 1RW