Local Authors Support Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair

Minster Road - Ripon

Date(s) - 25/11/2017

9:30am - 4:30pm

Ripon Cathedral

We are really looking forward to welcoming two local authors to The Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair this Saturday 25th November.

Yorkshire authors Maggie Cobbett and Rosemary Kind, will be offering their books for sale and talking to visitors in The Old Deanery Hotel on Saturday 25th November.

The popular annual Christmas Gift and Food Fair welcomes visitors to the spectacular Ripon Cathedral.

With over a hundred stalls offering a wide selection of unusual gifts, crafts and local food to help you find the perfect gift this Christmas.

Hot turkey Sandwiches and mulled wine shall be served throughout the day as well as musical entertainment from local Choirs, including Ripon Trinity Choir, singers from the Ripon Stage Academy and Ripon singer Lily Worth.

The fair is also popular with families coming to visit Santa in his grotto.

There will also be a Park and Ride Service running this year from Wolseley UK on the Boroughbridge Road. Buses will run to and from the Wolseley Car Park and the Cathedral frequently throughout the day. Parking is free but we would ask visitors using this service for a donation to be given

The Christmas Gift and Food Fair takes place at Ripon Cathedral on Saturday 25 November. The opening times have been extended slightly to now open from 9.30am, and closing at 4.30pm. Entry is £3 Cash on the door, entry for children is free.

For further information please visit the website www.riponcathedral.org.uk/event/christmasfair