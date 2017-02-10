Local author talks about her recent novel “Glass Houses”

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Local Author, Jackie Buxron will be at the Harrogate Library on Friday 10 February, 2.30pm, talking about here recent novel, Glass Houses and ‘where it came from’.

it will follow with a reading and an informal Q&A with refreshments and discounted, signed copies of Glass Houses and Tea & Chemo for sale (£8 and £7 respectively or both for £10).

Tickets are £3.50 (available in advance or on the day from the library) and all proceeds go Harrogate Library.