Share Share +1 Shares 0

Join us at the library this half-term for a fun-packed interactive storytelling show celebrating England’s 1000th birthday.

This Arts Council England funded performance promised puppetry, music from a “genuine” electro-acoustic Anglo-Saxon lyre……and plenty of joining in.

There are 2 performances, one at 11am and one at 3pm. Arrive early for face-painting and extra stories!

Contact the library to book your ticket(s)