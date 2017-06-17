Let’s Glow – a nightitme neon 5k raising funds for Saint Michael’s

Share Share +1 Shares 4

Let’s Glow is a bright and brilliant neon night-time 5k, on June 17th, supporting Saint Michael’s Hospice care charity which this year marks 30 years of care and support.

The 1980s themed funrun starts and finishes at St Aidan’s School, Harrogate, and is suitable for all abilities – we don’t mind if you run, jog, walk or dance your way around the route! Doors open at 8pm, for a pre-glow party with 80s tunes from the Stray FM team and a mass warm up. At 9.30pm, as dusk falls, glow-runners bedecked with glow sticks will set off round a course, get covered in neon paint, and run through a twinkling tunnel of lights.

Get sponsored and support your local hospice care charity, helping local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.