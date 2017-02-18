Leeds Symphony Orchestra with Craig Ogden

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 3

Leeds Symphony Orchestra and Craig Ogden – Saturday 18th February 2017, 7.30pm, King James’ School, Knaresborough

Leeds Symphony Orchestra returns to Knaresborough for a colourful programme, featuring renowned guitarist Craig Ogden.

Craig is one of the UK’s most recorded classical guitarists. Five of his Classic FM albums all shot straight to No.1 in the UK classical chart and he is one of Classic FM’s most played artists.

He has strong links with Leeds Symphony Orchestra, becoming the orchestra’s President in 2015. This will be his 30th appearance with the orchestra.

The concert programme is:

Berlioz – Overture: Beatrice and Benedict

Tchaikovsky – Ballet Suite: Swan Lake

Ponce – Guitar Concierto del Sur (soloist Craig Ogden)

Mussorgsky orch. Ravel – Pictures at an Exhibition

Adult tickets £12.00

Children free