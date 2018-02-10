Leeds Central Salvation Army Band and Songsters in Concert

Please share the news!



















High Street, Starbeck - Harrogate

Date(s) - 10/02/2018

7:30pm - 9:45pm

One of our series of Functions for Fun & Fellowship at Starbeck Methodist Church. The Salvation Army Band and Songsters are making a welcome return visit to bring us an evening of Brass Band music and song. Musical Director – James McQuire: Songsters Leader – Jon Cole

We invite everyone to come along for a great evening of music.

Admission Adult £8, children free Pay at the door. Light refreshments in interval.

Level access to all building via a ramp.