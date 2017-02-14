Kick Half Term Hunger With Free YO! Sushi Katsu

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 1

Half term sees the return of YO! Sushi’s kicking Katsu offer. Whether you’re filling tummies after an action-packed day out or simply looking for a fun and flavoursome dinner, head to your local branch for the freshest feast on the high street.

Rolling from the 14th – 24th February, families will be treated to a free Katsu Curry when spending £10 or more on YO! Sushi’s exciting range of authentic Japanese street food and sushi dishes.

Flavours are to include:

Chicken Katsu Curry

Boasting tender thigh meat is rolled in a crispy crumb then served with a mild curry sauce, pickles and fluffy rice, this delicious treat is the ultimate comfort for mini and adult ninjas alike.

Tofu Katsu Curry

Vegans and vegetarians can enjoy an equally tasty treat with award-winning tofu katsu curry, the perfect dish to fire up a February evening.

YO! Sushi’s Katsu offer is available in participating restaurants across the UK, so why not delve into half term and explore the vast menu of furiously flavoursome dishes created prepared by the restaurant’s highly trained chefs.

The YO! Sushi Katsu Curry is available Tuesday–Friday, from 14th – 24th February at all UK YO! Sushi restaurants except for, Edinburgh Airport, Edinburgh Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh Princes St, London Selfridges, Southbank, Heathrow t2, Heathrow t3, Gatwick, Westfield White City, Westfield Stratford, Lakeside, London Harvey Nichols, St Pancras. The offer is for one free katsu per family and is available when you dine in at participating UK YO! Sushi restaurants. Full T&C’s available at www.yosushi.com